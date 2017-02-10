Truck flips over on US 221 - FOX Carolina 21

Truck flips over on US 221

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers say no injuries were reported after a large truck flipped on the interstate Friday.

Officials got a call around 4:45 p.m. that the crash had occurred on US 221 and I-26 in Spartanburg.

The incident reportedly blocked the roadway at one point.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

