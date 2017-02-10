Logging truck flips over on US 221. (FOX Carolina/ 2/10/17)

Logging truck flips over on US 221. (FOX Carolina/ 2/10/17)

Troopers say no injuries were reported after a large truck flipped on the interstate Friday.

Officials got a call around 4:45 p.m. that the crash had occurred on US 221 and I-26 in Spartanburg.

The incident reportedly blocked the roadway at one point.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.