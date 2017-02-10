Buncombe Co. deputies locate missing woman - FOX Carolina 21

Buncombe Co. deputies locate missing woman

Posted: Updated:
Gina Michelle Fox (Source: Buncombe Co. Sheriff's Office) Gina Michelle Fox (Source: Buncombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said deputies located a missing woman on Tuesday.

Deputies say 47-year-old Gina Michelle Fox hadn't been seen since last Saturday on Old County Home Road at North Bear Creek Road.

On Tuesday they said she was located.

