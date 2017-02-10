Police: Restaurant rooster robbers on the loose

Spartanburg police need your help to find suspects in a recent theft incident.

The item taken, however, isn't something you typically hear about going missing.

Police say officers responded to the 100 block of Blackstock Road, listed as Papas and Beer, in reference to a larceny on Thursday. One of the restaurant's employees told police that when they arrived to work this morning, they noticed the rooster statue that had been outside near the front door was missing.

The employee first told police she thought the statue had been blown away by windy conditions the night before, but after reviewing surveillance footage, she saw two subjects arrive and after more than ten minutes, they removed the rooster and carried it away.

According to the incident report, two male subjects could be seen in footage arriving at the business around 11:08 p.m. Wednesday night and approaching the statue. One of the men was wearing a dark hoodie jacket and blue jeans and the other was in a light-colored sweater/sweatshirt and dark pants with a light-colored baseball cap. Police say the suspect in the light-colored sweatshirt appeared to be between 5'4" and 5'7" tall with a thin beard.

Police say one of the suspects could be seen attempting to remove another statue at the restaurant in the footage, as well.

The suspects got away in a light-colored (possibly silver and gray) convertible Ford Mustang.

Restaurant employees told FOX they believe their competition stole the rooster. They said the rooster was brought here from Mexico and was very special to them.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or the City's Crime Tip Line at 864-573-0000.

