Man dead, wife injured after Greenville Co. house fire

The coroner says a man has died after his home caught fire in Greenville County Friday night.

Firefighters rushed to the scene when a call came in from the 100 block of Jasper Drive in Greenville.

Witnesses say the home was fully engulfed in flames as fire crews arrived and officials say two patients were transported by EMS to August Burn Center.

Fire officials are not yet able to provide a cause of the fire at this time as they work to put out hot spots. The fire was under control within 4 or 5 minutes and completely knocked down in 10 minutes.

Gant Fire Department and Belmont Fire Department responded to the fire. Fire crews said there were many pets in the home but that only some of them got out safely.

Saturday, neighbors of the family affected by the house fire identified the couple as Walter and Lynn Holdsworth. They say the residence was a certified animal habitat because of how many animals the couple took in. According to neighbors, approximately 17 cats are gone, however a dog named Tracker survived the fire.

The coroner announced Saturday night that 70-year-old Walter John Holdsworth had succumbed to injuries sustained in the fire. He passed away around 4:29 p.m. at the Augusta Burns Center. His cause of death has been listed as thermal burns and inhalation injuries.

The condition of Lynn Holdsworth remains unknown at this time.

