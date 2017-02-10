Deputies: 19-year-old suspect arrested, charged after NC woman attacked with claw hammer

A young man is behind bars tonight after a North Carolina woman became the victim of a brutal attack.

Deputies say 19-year-old John Ferry, Jr. of Joyce Road in Hendersonville was arrested and charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.

The charges come after deputies and medical responders were called to a Hendersonville home on Friday afternoon. There, officials located a 55-year-old woman who had been attacked with a claw hammer.

Ferry was named a suspect in the incident.

Reports say due to the severe nature of the head injuries sustained by the victim during the attack, she was transported to Mission Hospital for treatment.

Ferry was booked into the Henderson County Jail on a $150,000 secured bond. His next court date is February 13.

