Suspect dead, fiancée arrested after Greenville Co. officer-involved shooting

The Greenville County Sheriff said a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting at the Super Lodge Motel around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Sheriff Will Lewis said the motel, which is located on Mauldin Road near Interstate 85, has had more than 390 calls to law enforcement in the last year.

On Saturday, a deputy reportedly spotted a suspicious vehicle at the motel and ran the car's tag, which came back stolen. Lewis said 37-year-old Jason Robert Mendez and 23-year-old Kristen English Clark were inside the car, but wouldn't respond to or engage with deputies.

Deputies reportedly busted out the driver's side window since they couldn't get a response from Mendez, at which time an altercation ensued. Lewis said shots were fired at Mendez, who was wounded. Deputies also busted out the passenger side window of the car and pulled out Clark, who was taken into custody.

The sheriff said authorities on scene began rendering aid to Mendez within two minutes, but he was pronounced dead on scene.

The coroner said Mendez was shot multiple times in the torso and died as a result of the gun shot wounds. Three deputies were involved in the shooting, the coroner said.

During a press conference on Sunday, Lewis said Mendez has an extensive criminal history with 78 charges and 32 convictions in South Carolina. The charges include petit larceny, various economic crimes, drug possession, simple assault, assault of high and aggravated nature, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen pistol and unlawful carrying.

Mendez, who had served at least four years in prison, was not permitted to own a firearm, but Lewis said one was recovered from the vehicle. A white, crystalline substance which tested positive for methamphetamine was also located.

Clark reportedly told deputies she and Mendez were getting married Saturday morning.

She is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing justice. She is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center

The shooting is under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lewis said it was caught on security cameras and the video "leaves no room for questions."

The sheriff asked for prayers for Mendez's family and for his deputies, who are coping with the aftermath of using deadly force in the line of duty.

"It was go home or go to the morgue for them," he said.

Kathy Mendez, the mother of Jason Mendez, has reached out to activist group Fighting Injustice Together and said she believes Lewis has not been forthcoming with information.

FIT released the following statement on behalf of Mendez:

I will not stop, in seeking the full truth in my son’s tragic death, especially knowing that my son was shot at least once in the back.

In a press conference on Tuesday, FIT founder Bruce Wilson and Mendez's family gathered to call for the tape of the shooting to be released.

Wilson said the car wasn't stolen and Mendez had his hands in the air when he was shot to death. He claimed the killing was profiling and that addiction is often treated as a crime, but a misdemeanor doesn't mean Mendez deserved a death sentence.

Mendez's grandmother said she found out the news while she was in the grocery store and nothing about the incident was explained to her. The suspect's mother said she has questions for the sheriff, who has not spoken to her directly.

Solicitor Walt Wilkins held a 2 p.m. press conference on Wednesday to discuss his office's investigation into the shooting.

Wilkins said audio and video captured during the incident lends clarity to the events leading up to the shooting, but the video will not be released until it is fully reviewed as part of the investigation. They may be released next week.

A needle believed to contain methamphetamine was found in the vehicle, according to Wilkins. It is being tested.

Investigators are also running ballistic tests on the casing which were fired and collecting witness statements.

