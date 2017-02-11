Veterans focused training facility opens in Greenville

Veterans focused gym, The Outpost Training Facility, opened its doors in January and the owners are hoping more than just military members will give it a try.

"There's a of maybe negative stereotypes that come along with veterans and we want to try to dispel, these are just normal people, they are people that just want to have normal lives and interact with their community," said Matt Cassabon, co-owner of the Outpost.

Cassabon and co-owner Josh Formaneck said the goal of the facility is to create an inviting space where those who've served can transition back into civilian life.

In the first week open, Cassabon said he already saw the impact this gym could have on many veterans in the Upstate. He said one Army veteran shared his experience with Cassabon during a visit to The Outpost.

"He said, 'I haven't talked to anyone about this in a long time,' and that was really cool because that's really what we're hoping to do," said Cassabon.

The owners of The Outpost said they also hope to encourage civilians to join them on their mission.

"We're not going to yell, it's not going to be basic training. It's just going to be, we're going to run you through a good workout and maybe throw you some things that maybe you haven't seen out there in other workouts," said Cassabon.

Veteran Tyler Warren said he landed in the gym because he wanted to get back into shape and those unique workouts are what prompted him to keep coming back.

"They have everything that you're looking for whether it's cardio, strength training or a combination of the two, weight loss programs or just physical fitness," said Warren.

Warren also added while he came for other reasons, he hopes people who are struggling find their way inside.

"I plan on reaching out and trying to connect some of the guys that are more low key that are looking for an outlet," said Warren.

Cassabon and Formaneck also partnered with Upstate Warrior Solution to help veterans in all aspects of life.

