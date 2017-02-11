Gorgeous start to week with mild temps and a breeze

Sunny today, with highs reaching above average into the mid-60s Upstate and mid-50s in the mountains. It's not as warm as the weekend, but still considered mild for February.

High wind warnings and wind advisories continue for the mountains until 1 PM today with 50+ mph gusts remaining possible until then.

Tonight will be colder with lows in the upper 20s in the mountains to middle 30s in the Upstate which will give way to a quiet and mild Tuesday with a few more clouds overhead with highs near 60.

Our next frontal system arrives on Wednesday which will drop scattered showers over most of the viewing area, and maybe even some light snow in the high mountain peaks near the Tennessee border Wednesday night as colder air moves in.

Thursday will be the coldest of the next 7 with highs in the 40s in the mountains and 50s in the Upstate with lows in the 20s and 30s. We’ll be back in the 60s and 70s though this weekend with a small chance of rain on Saturday.