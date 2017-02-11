Mommy Matters on FOX: Practicing self love

Upstate maternity consultant, Amber Michels of Your Milk Shoppe, said there's a big reason she practices and spreads the word to other moms about self love.

"The mom kind of dictates the energy in the household, whether we like to admit it or not. That's a huge part of what we do within our home, so the better you take care of yourself, the better you practice self love and self care, the better you're going to be able to take care of others around you," said Michels.

She called her approach to self love, '5 seconds of bliss.' She said it includes little things throughout your week or day like taking some time to enjoy your favorite treat, exercise or simply just step outside and breathe.

"Fresh air is huge. I remember when I had a newborn, the first day I just left the house and decided to tote her around in her stroller, that was life changing and I know that sounds dramatic but it's true," said Michels.

She said she recognizes that life gets hectic daily and that's why she encourages moms and other caregivers to carve out time for you before bed at the very least.

"I really recommend squaring away a few minutes before bed whether its your tea, reading a book or its a hot bath that's the time during the day that you are guaranteed as much time as you need for that little moment of solace," said Michels.

Michels also said it's important to remember not just to spread the love to yourself and your kids, but also your partner. She added small gestures can go a long way to spread the love.

"This is really cheesy but this is something that I do and I love it. I make my husband's lunch everyday... that's just my way of being a part of his morning even if he has left before my daughter and I have woken up... He makes my coffee the night before, so even if he's left for the day, I wake up to the smell of coffee and that's something you know I know my husband thought of before he went to bed," said Michels.

