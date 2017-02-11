Fourth suspect charged in deadly Spartanburg home invasion

Police said Tuesday that a fourth suspect was charged with murder, burglary and kidnapping in the death of a Spartanburg man back in February.

Police said around 5 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers responded to Marlboro Road in response to a home invasion. Upon arrival, officers said a male and female were outside of the residence, appearing distraught.

Reports say the female was screaming and the male was shouting, "They shot my friend!"

Once inside the residence, officers said they discovered an unresponsive male victim lying on the floor in a small pool of blood. A small caliber pistol was also located on the floor beneath the victim's head, police say.

The victim, identified as Francisco Javier Villar, 28, was transported to the hospital where he later died. The coroner said the victim was shot in the head.

Officers arrested Rayshawn Lamar Smith on Saturday after he reportedly showed up at Spartanburg Regional with a gunshot wound to his ear. Police said that Smith received the injury during the Marlboro Road incident.

On Feb. 12, the Spartanburg County Detention Center confirmed that Alicia Pilgrim and Efrain Rivera were in custody, all in connection with the incident Saturday morning.

On Mar. 6 police said they arrested Jarvis Stripling in connection with the crime.

Stripling, Smith, Pilgrim and Rivera each face charges of murder, burglary first degree, two counts of kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

All four suspects are being held without bond.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can share details anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, by texting TIP649 with information to CRIMES (274637) or by calling the "City Crime Tip Line" at 864-573-0000.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.