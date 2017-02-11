Westminster man arrested in connection with weekend chase, officer-involved shooting; deputy on admin duty

Officials with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a Westminster man was arrested and hit with several charges in connection with a Saturday morning shooting.

Deputies say they responded to the scene of a shooting which led to a chase and then an officer-involved shooting in Westminster Saturday morning. Sheriff Crenshaw of the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said it all started after deputies received a call about multiple shots fired into a residence on Brock Road around 1:43 a.m.

Deputies were on the scene by 1:52 a.m. One victim received a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to the hospital by EMS. The victim was able to identify the male suspect to law enforcement.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and arrest warrant for the suspect, including multiple counts of attempted murder, and began setting up a perimeter outside of the suspect's home. The report says, the suspect then fled in a vehicle with another male passenger inside.

Reports say deputies began a brief chase around 7:55 a.m., eventually ending in the middle of Blackjack road near Greenfield Road approximately four miles from the suspect's residence, around 8:02 a.m.

The sheriff said shots were then fired from inside the vehicle and one deputy returned fire into the vehicle. Investigators say the passenger and suspect both sustained gunshot wounds, however, investigators believe the passenger was struck from gunfire inside of the vehicle. SLED is determining how the suspect was struck by gunfire.

Deputies say that on Wednesday, 24-year-old Coax Arnold Sanford V was transported from the hospital and booked into Oconee County Detention Center around 1:17 p.m. by an investigator from Oconee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Sanford V was charged with four counts of attempted murder and four counts of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, in connection with the shooting. Deputies say three victims inside the home Sanford V reportedly fire shots into were adults and one was a 6-year-old minor.

Sanford V was also charged with one count of reckless driving and one count of failure to stop for a blue light, in connection with the Saturday chase.

Reports say Sanford V was also served outstanding arrest warrants for reckless driving and failure to stop for a blue light in connection with an incident on January 16, 2017 where deputies responded to the area of Phillip Lear Road and Chauga Road for reports of a suspicious person. During the investigation, reports say Sanford V was spotted in a black Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck. He reportedly took off in the vehicle as a deputy initiated a traffic stop, refusing to pull over. Deputies lost track of Sanford V and later discovered the vehicle, but could not find Sanford V.

Sanford V has been denied bond on the four attempted murder charges - bond will be set by a Circuit Court judge. He received a combined $80,880 surety bond on the other charges.

Following an investigation by SLED and the Sheriff's Office, it was determined that no policies or procedures had been violated by the deputy who fired during the Saturday incident, and the deputy was returned to limited administrative duty as SLED continues the investigation.

The deputy that discharged his weapon during the Blackjack Road was identified as Sergeant Justin Ward. Ward has worked with the sheriff's office for almost 11 years and is currently assigned to the Criminal Investigations Unit.

A witness gave video of the scene to FOX Carolina News. In it, you can hear what sounds like a gun shot.

The suspect and passenger were both taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff didn't believe any threats remained that would endanger the public. He said the deputy was placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation.

“Due to the fact of the ongoing SLED investigation, the Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing any suspect, victim, or deputy involved information until SLED has determined it would not interfere in their investigation,” according to Sheriff Crenshaw. “The Sheriff’s Office has obtained arrest warrants against the suspect in the Brock Road shooting and we will release that information once the investigation is complete. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.”

The case has been turned over to SLED for further investigation. Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.

