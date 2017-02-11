Police: Second shooting under investigation, near scene of deadly Spartanburg shooting

Spartanburg police said they are investigating a reported shooting at Norris Ridge Apartments.

Police said they discovered a victim with a gunshot wound to his ear at Spartanburg Regional Hospital Saturday morning as they were there investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Marlboro Rd.

Police said the victim told them he was shot at the apartment complex located on Norris St. which is less than a mile away from the Marlboro Rd. scene.

Police told FOX Carolina they are unsure at this time if the shootings are related but right now they are being investigated at separate incidents.

