Missing 8-year-old located safely in Anderson Co., per dispatch

Dispatchers confirm that the search for a missing 8-year-old last seen in Anderson County Saturday morning has ended, and the child has been located.

Witnesses on scene say the search and rescue team, neighbors and other volunteers were looking for 8-year-old Noah near the 100 block of Crompton Drive in Pelzer Saturday morning.

The family says Noah was last seen in the back yard playing. Another report at about 10:45 said Noah was seen near Palmetto High School.

Around 2 p.m., dispatchers said the child had been located and is OK.

The Greenville County Search and Rescue team, Anderson County Sheriff's Office, Anderson County Fire Department's Technical Rescue Team, and EMS were all on scene assisting with the search.

