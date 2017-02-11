No injuries reported after pit fire spreads to mobile home in Gr - FOX Carolina 21

No injuries reported after pit fire spreads to mobile home in Greenville Co.

Scene of mobile home fire in Greenville Co. (Feb 11, 2017 FOX Carolina) Scene of mobile home fire in Greenville Co. (Feb 11, 2017 FOX Carolina)
Scene of mobile home fire in Greenville Co. (Feb 11, 2017 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in Greenville Saturday afternoon.

Officials say an outside fire pit got out of control and traveled to the home located on the 1000 block of Highway 25.

The home was abandoned. No injuries were reported at the scene.

The fire was extinguished.

