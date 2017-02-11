Report: Investigators locate runaway 12-year-old at Newberry Co. Waffle House with person she met on YouTube

Investigators were able to locate a runaway 12-year-old connected to a possible kidnapping case, eating in a Newberry County Waffle House on Saturday.

Investigators responded to the scene on SC Highway 34 near I-26 after receiving calls that a kidnapping victim may be located at the restaurant with several adults.

Newberry City Police Officers and sheriff’s deputies found the 12-year-old inside the restaurant with two adult females and an 11-year-old child, the report says.

Preliminary investigation revealed the two juveniles had met through a YouTube Channel and had been talking though the social media site, along with Skype, for about a year. Reports say the 12-year-old convinced the 11-year-old and her mother that she had permission to come to Georgia and for them to take her back to their home in Wisconsin to live.

The 12-year-old was able to arrange the meeting and begin travel back to Wisconsin until she was located by Richmond Co. investigators in Newberry County.

Investigators are continuing to verify stories. The situation is being handled as a runaway at this time.

Sheriff Lee Foster of Newberry Co. says this situation is a prime example of how the internet can be used improperly and unsafely.

"If their stories hold true, neither party really new the other until they came into physical contact with one another. It very well could have been an adult that wished to do them harm. This could have been a very dangerous situation. The internet is a very dangerous place." Sheriff Foster continued, "Anyone can pose as anybody and can say what they want. Just because it is on the internet, it doesn't have to be true. Regardless of the situation, the adults should have done a whole lot more to verify the juveniles story."

At this time, investigators continue to verify statements and to verify that this was not a criminal kidnapping.

