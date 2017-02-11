Fundraiser held for father, teens injured in Spartanburg Co. house fire

Upstate residents gathered in Boiling Springs on Saturday to support a fundraiser for a family that lost everything in a house fire.

Back on January 29, a father and his three teenage children were home on Abernathy Road when a fire started.

Before the event was over, the father and teen daughter had been airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center, and his two teen sons, transported by EMS to Spartanburg Regional. The house was declared a total loss.

The family was identified by Spartanburg School District 2 as Stephen Sampson Sr., father, and students Stephen Sampson Jr., Phillip Sampson and Abby Sampson.

Neighbor and friend of the Sampson family Chris Padgett told FOX that as of February 10, Abby Sampson was still in the burn center in critical, but stable condition, per her father. Padgett said Abby was showing signs of improvement a little every day.

And though the Sampsons have lost practically everything, the community still came together on Saturday to help make the road to recovery a little easier.

A generous crowd gathered at Grapevine Restaurant for a gravy biscuit breakfast where 100 percent of the proceeds would go to the Sampson family. Monetary donations were also accepted during the fundraiser, and any one who wishes to donate online to the family, can do so on their GoFundMe page here.

