Troopers: Injuries reported in Greenville Co. collision - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Injuries reported in Greenville Co. collision

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

We're headed to the scene of a crash in which troopers have reported injuries tonight.

The call came in just before 8:30 p.m.

Troopers say the crash occurred on the 4400 block of White Horse Road at US 25.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.