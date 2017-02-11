Coroner: Greenville man dies weeks after hit by vehicle on White Horse Road

Scene of pedestrian vs. vehicle crash on White Horse Road. (FOX Carolina/ 2/11/17)

Scene of pedestrian vs. vehicle crash on White Horse Road. (FOX Carolina/ 2/11/17)

The coroner says a man has died weeks after being struck by a vehicle in Greenville.

Frank Lawrence Tallon, Jr., 63, of Greenville was reportedly standing in the roadway at 2801 White Horse Road around 7:40 p.m. on January 23 when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The coroner says Tallon was transported to the ER at Greenville Memorial Hospital by EMS that night.

Tallon remained a patient there until his death on Saturday at 5:57 p.m. The cause of his death has been ruled as multiple blunt force trauma, the manner of his death an accident.

The accident is being investigated by the SC Highway Patrol and Greenville County Coroner's Office.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.