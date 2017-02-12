Troopers: Woman killed in Laurens Co. wreck - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Woman killed in Laurens Co. wreck

Location of fatal Laurens Co. crash. (Feb. 12, 2017/FOX Carolina) Location of fatal Laurens Co. crash. (Feb. 12, 2017/FOX Carolina)
WARE SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said a person died after a wreck in Ware Shoals on Saturday night.

The Laurens County coroner identified the victim as 32-year-old Davionica Brownlee of Abbeville.

He said Brownlee died on the scene before midnight.

The wreck happened on Boyd Mills Pond Rd. around 11:17 p.m.

Highway Patrol said Brownlee was driving south on the road when they crossed the center line, over-corrected and ran off the road into a tree.

Troopers said the victim, who was wearing a seat belt, was entrapped in the car and had to be extracted.

