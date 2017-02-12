Deputies: 3 injured in overnight shooting in Anderson Co.

Deputies said three people were injured after a shooting in Anderson Co. overnight (Courtesy: Viewer).

Deputies confirmed that three people went to the hospital after a shooting in Anderson County.

Lt. Sheila Cole said the shooting took place about 1:40 am.

Cole said it reportedly happened at Club Envy located on Highway 81 near the Homeland Park community.

Deputies said the victims were transported to AnMed with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, deputies said no suspects are in custody.

Cole said the shooting is still under investigation.

Anderson police confirmed some of their officers were also called in to help with the initial scene.

