Large landfill fire contained after spreading smoke through Newberry Co.

Officials with the Newberry County Sheriff's Office said Sunday evening that a large landfill fire had been contained.

Earlier in the day, Newberry County residents reported the presence of smoke in the area - a report officials attributed to the blaze.

Deputies said the fire started early in the morning at the construction debris landfill on C and D Road. Due to strong winds, the smoke from the fire was blowing into multiple areas in the county, including Highway 121.

Firefighters and rescue squads will reportedly be on scene until the fire is extinguished. Around 8:08 p.m. Sunday, officials said the fire would soon be out, likely by 9 p.m.

Earlier in the day, an official on scene said approximately 145,000 gallons of water had already been used on the fire, which could continue to burn for two to three more days.

Bulldozers on scene were being used to try to smother the fire with dirt.

An Air Quality Advisory was issued due to the heavy smoke. Those with breathing conditions in a five-mile radius of the fire are asked to stay inside. The Department of Health and Environmental Control and Hazmat are monitoring the situation.

Deputies said Sunday evening that air quality would continue to improve with the wind carrying smoke away and dissipation into the atmosphere.

Sheriff Lee Foster gave an update from the scene:

