Report: Wanted Upstate woman assaulted officer during arrest

The Spartanburg Police Department said an attempt to arrest a wanted woman on Saturday turned violent.

According to the incident report, an officer was dispatched to Alma Byrd Lane around 8:45 a.m. to take 28-year-old Quavil Shemika Meredith into custody.

Meredith had two outstanding warrants for falsely reporting a stolen vehicle and unlawful communication, according to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

When the officer approached Meredith, he said she told him she needed to call her babysitter before going into custody. When he told her he would let her call before going to jail but still needed to handcuff her, she reportedly became irate, refusing to be cuffed and demanding a female officer make the arrest.

The report states the officer radioed for backup and when other policemen arrived on scene, they had to forcible detain Meredith and pick her up to put her in the patrol car.

She reportedly refused to sit down in the backseat, screaming and swearing at officers before kicking a female officer in the abdomen. Once inside the vehicle, she continued trying to break free before complaining of chest pains and difficulty breathing, the report states.

After being cleared by Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, Meredith was transported to jail.

The first responding officer reportedly spoke to a judge to seek warrants for public disorderly conduct and resisting arrest with assault.

According to the detention center, Meredith is currently being held on a public disorderly conduct charge in addition to the outstanding warrants.

