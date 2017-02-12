Authorities called to rollover crash in Greer - FOX Carolina 21

Authorities called to rollover crash in Greer

Rollover crash in Greer (Source: iWitness) Rollover crash in Greer (Source: iWitness)
Rollover crash in Greer (Feb. 12, 2017/FOX Carolina) Rollover crash in Greer (Feb. 12, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Law enforcement, firefighters and EMS were called to the scene of a collision in Greer on Sunday.

The crash was reported on Wade Hampton Boulevard near Tryon Street around 2 p.m.

Witnesses shared photos of an overturned vehicle at the scene.

Police said a driver ran a red light and struck another vehicle, causing it to flip. The driver of the overturned car was entrapped but later transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

