Authorities called to rollover crash in Greer

Law enforcement, firefighters and EMS were called to the scene of a collision in Greer on Sunday.

The crash was reported on Wade Hampton Boulevard near Tryon Street around 2 p.m.

Witnesses shared photos of an overturned vehicle at the scene.

Police said a driver ran a red light and struck another vehicle, causing it to flip. The driver of the overturned car was entrapped but later transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

