Troopers report injuries, entrapment in Boiling Springs crash

Tow truck at scene of Boiling Springs crash. (FOX Carolina/ 2/12/17)

Tow truck, trooper at scene of Boiling Springs crash. (FOX Carolina/ 2/12/17)

Troopers say injuries have been reported following a crash in Spartanburg County Sunday evening.

The call came in at 6:40 p.m.

Reports say the collision occurred on SC 9 and I-85.

Troopers also say that at least one victim became entrapped during the crash.

