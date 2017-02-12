Officials: Man falls to his death at Big Bradley Falls in Polk Co.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a Charlotte man died after falling at Big Bradley Falls Sunday evening.

Big Bradley Falls is a is a trail that features a gorge and 75' waterfall along Cove Creek in Saluda, N.C.

Deputies identified the victim as 47-year-old Lance Konstants Healy.

Healy was hiking with his two daughters. Deputies said he lost footing when he stepped down from the lookout point while trying to get a better view and fell approximately 100 feet.

Healy was pronounced dead at the scene when emergency crews arrived.

The Saluda Fire and Rescue Department stated they recovered Healy's body about 100 yards down stream from where he fell into the water and that the body was transported at 10:30 p.m. According to the fire department, there aren't any safety barriers set up on the lookout area from where Healy fell.

Eight people have fallen from the high cliffs at Big Bradley Falls since 2000 and only one has survived, deputies said.

A friend of Healy posted a tribute to him on social media:

