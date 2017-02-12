Coroner releases name of man who died days after crashing into tree in Laurens Co.

Troopers say a man has died following a Laurens County crash that occurred on Friday.

A call came in around 7:20 a.m. about a crash along East Jerry Road.

Officials say it was a single-vehicle crash involving a 2015 Dodge.

The driver of the vehicle was traveling south on East Jerry Road and ran off the road down an embankment before striking a tree. The driver was injured in the crash and was not wearing a seat belt.

Reports say the driver was airlifted to Greenville Health System. The driver succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, on Sunday at the hospital.

The coroner identified the victim as Derrick Cofield, 38, of Newberry.

