Deputies responding to Greenville shooting, one victim reported

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting from Sunday night.

Deputies were called to the Silver Creek Apartments on Ashe Drive at 11:13 p.m. Sunday, according to a sergeant with the sheriff’s office.

One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Their condition is not known.

A K9 was brought out to search for a suspect. As of early Monday morning, no one had been arrested.

Investigators say this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call Greenville County Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

