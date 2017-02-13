Laurens Co. Sheriff's Office hosts blood drive Monday - FOX Carolina 21

Laurens Co. Sheriff's Office hosts blood drive Monday

Posted: Updated:
Blood donations (file/ FOX Carolina) Blood donations (file/ FOX Carolina)
LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to give the gift of life by donating blood.

The sheriff’s office will be hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is located at 216 West Main Street in Laurens.

All donors will receive a sweatshirt and 200 reward points from The Blood Connection, according to a news release.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.