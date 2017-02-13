Laurens Co. Sheriff's Office hosts blood drive Monday

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to give the gift of life by donating blood.

The sheriff’s office will be hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is located at 216 West Main Street in Laurens.

All donors will receive a sweatshirt and 200 reward points from The Blood Connection, according to a news release.

