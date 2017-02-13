Radio station delivers cards, gifts to kids in area children's h - FOX Carolina 21

Radio station delivers cards, gifts to kids in area children's hospitals

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Valentine’s Day cards for children in Upstate hospitals that were collected by a radio station will be delivered to the children on Monday.

Magic 98.9 collected hundreds of cards and dozens of gift bags for children at the Shriners Hospitals for Children and Greenville Health System Children’s Hospital, per a news release from Entercom.

Magic 98.9 posted a video on Facebook showing workers sorting the donated cards and gifts.

