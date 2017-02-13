Greenville records warmest February in history, 2nd warmest Winter

February of 2017 at GSP International Airport will go down as the warmest in history since record-keeping began in the late 1800s.

During the month, we set 2 new daily record high temperatures including tying the all time record high temperature for the entire month of 81 degrees back on February 12.

While we had our occasional cool snaps from passing cold fronts and such, it wasn't enough to bring the monthly average temperature (calculated by taking the average temperature (high+low divided by 2) each day and averaging them out over all 28 days) down much.

The end of February also signals the end of the official meteorological winter, which begins on the first day of December, differing from the traditional seasons for the sake of more consistent data keeping.

Hence, winter of 2016-2017 actually ended up being the 2nd warmest on record with an average temperature of 49.4 degrees over the 3 month period, 2nd only to the winter of 1931-1932.

Despite that, it doesn't necessarily mean that March will follow suit, even though it will be warm and stormy to begin the month this time around. Measurable snow has actually been recorded at GSP International Airport as late as March 31.

However, looking ahead to the next couple weeks, there isn't any indication that any will fall in the Upstate, but that of course could change, so while it is closing, the window is still technically open for snowfall and will be for the next few weeks.

The Climate Prediction Center, which issues long range probabilistic outlooks of temperature and precipitation up to 3 months out, points to a better chance of above average temperatures, and close to average precipitation.

Again, this is just a chance, and does not by any means indicate that we are out of the woods for any sort of cold snaps or other temperature swings.

