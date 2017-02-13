I-26 West reopens in Laurens Co. after tree falls on car

Michelin's headquarters in Greenville hosted five rare Ford vehicles on Wednesday.More >
Lander University students studying sand sculpture are building large-scale pieces on Pawleys Island.More >
A group of students from Lakeshore Middle School's Teen Leadership class visited Circuit Court Judge Letitia Verdin's courtroom to get a first-hand look at the judicial system and the potential pitfalls of poor decision making.More >
A vigil was held for Makiya Hawkins at Rock of Ages Baptist Church Tuesday evening.More >
A Greenville couple said they bought a box at an auction and inside they found a folder of family photos and documents.More >
Niche.com released the 2017 top public high school ranking based on data from the Department of Education and reviews from parents and students.More >
Firefighters said a man was struck by a train and killed on a railroad bridge in Spartanburg Tuesday morning.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office hosted a wreath-laying ceremony and blood drive at the county Law Enforcement Memorial.More >
