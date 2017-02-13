I-26 West reopens in Laurens Co. after tree falls on car

Sections of the tree that fell on the roadway (FOX Carolina/ Feb. 13, 2017)

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said I-26 West was closed in Laurens County Monday morning after a tree fell across the roadway at the 58 mile marker.

Officials said part of the tree fell on a vehicle. No injuries were reported from occupants of the vehicle.

The tree had been cleared and all lanes reopened by 11:45 a.m.

Troopers responded to multiple crashes in the areas of mile marker between mile markers 58 and 60 during the closure according to the SC Highway Patrol website. Troopers said five other small accidents occurred due to slow-moving traffic.

One person was transported to the hospital.

A detour was set up for drivers to get off on Exit 66 and re-enter at Exit 54. Drivers were asked to avoid the area while crews worked to clear the roadway, troopers said.

