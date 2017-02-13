Anderson cocaine distributor sentenced to prison in federal case

United States Attorney Beth Drake said an Anderson resident who was a member of a large, multi-state drug trafficking organization was sentenced to prison in federal court on Feb. 9.

Drake said Lashaun Fair, age 37 from Anderson, and Mister T. Crocker, age 36 from Columbia were members of a drug trafficking organization that operated for 13 years in including South Carolina, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, and Texas and distributed millions of dollars’ worth of cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana.

Investigators said Fair was a major cocaine distributor in Anderson.

The judge sentenced Fair to 60 months in prison. Crocker was sentenced to 30 months.

Court officials said the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Anderson Police Department, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenville Department of Public Safety, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Franklin County (GA) Sheriff’s Office, and the Douglas County (GA) Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.