Police investigating burglaries at 2 W.O. Ezell Blvd. businesses

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg police are investigating after two businesses along W.O. Ezell Boulevard were burglarized late Sunday night.

According to police reports, a restaurant at 1450 W.O. Ezell and The Vitamin Shoppe at 1501 W.O. Ezell were broken into.

At each business, police said glass windows were shattered. A rock was used at one business.

Suspects have not been named in either case.

