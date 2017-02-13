Police investigating burglaries at 2 W.O. Ezell Blvd. businesses

Spartanburg police are investigating after two businesses along W.O. Ezell Boulevard were burglarized late Sunday night.

According to police reports, a restaurant at 1450 W.O. Ezell and The Vitamin Shoppe at 1501 W.O. Ezell were broken into.

At each business, police said glass windows were shattered. A rock was used at one business.

Suspects have not been named in either case.

