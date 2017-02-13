Clemson, South Carolina matchup part of 2017 College Baseball Series at Fluor Field

Tickets for the College Baseball Series at Fluor Field in March are now on sale.

Clemson will once again face South Carolina in the Reedy River Rivalry at the downtown Greenville baseball stadium.

The Southern Conference Tournament will also be held at Fluor Field, which is the home of Boston Red Sox developmental team the Greenville Drive.

“We are looking forward to hosting more of the top college baseball programs in the country at Fluor Field this spring,” Greenville Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko stated in a news release. “The 2017 College Baseball Series features a number of familiar faces to baseball fans in the Upstate, and we will also welcome three programs to Fluor Field for the first time. Between the return of college baseball and the newest enhancements that will be unveiled on the opening weekend, March will be an exciting month at Fluor Field.”

Tickets for all college games not involving Clemson or South Carolina will be $9 general admission. Tickets for games involving Clemson or South Carolina will be sold at regular tiered pricing ranging from $8-$12, but tickets for the Reedy River Rivalry can only be purchased through the ticket offices of Clemson and South Carolina, officials said.

More information is available by calling the Fluor Field box office at (864) 240-4528 .

The College Baseball Series kicks off on Friday, March 3 with the return of the First Pitch Invitational and the Reedy River Rivalry follows on March 4.This year’s matchup between the Tigers and Gamecocks will be the seventh at Fluor Field.

South Carolina holds a 4-2 lead in the series, but Clemson is coming off a victory in 2016.

“The Reedy River Rivalry presented by ScanSource is always a highlight of the College Baseball Series at Fluor Field, and it is special for us to be able to host these elite programs in Downtown Greenville again in 2017,” said Jarinko. “Coach Monte Lee at Clemson and Coach Chad Holbrook at South Carolina are first-class individuals who will have their teams ready for the electric atmosphere of this game, and we can’t wait to see them in action.”

Below is a list of College Baseball Series games at Fluor Field in 2017.

March

3 (Fri): UT Martin vs. Presbyterian 12:00 PM; Michigan State vs. Furman 5:00 PM

4 (Sat): Clemson vs. South Carolina 4:00 PM

5 (Sun): Michigan State vs. UT-Martin 11:00 AM; Presbyterian vs. Furman 3:00 PM

8 (Wed): Michigan State vs. Clemson 7:00 PM

14 (Sat): South Carolina vs. Furman 7:00 PM

22 (Wed): USC Aiken vs. North Greenville 7:00 PM

29 (Wed): Wofford vs. Presbyterian 7:00 PM

April

14 (Fri): Benedict vs. Paine 3:00 PM; Claflin vs. Clark Atlanta 7:00 PM

19 (Wed): Catawba vs. North Greenville 7:00 PM

May

9 (Tue): Clemson vs. Furman 7:00 PM

23-28 (Tue-Sun): SoCon Tournament

