Coroner: Man found dead in abandoned Anderson home

The coroner is investigating after a man’s body was found inside an abandoned home in Anderson Monday morning.

Coroner Greg Shore said police were called to perform a welfare check around 9 a.m. at the home on South Fant Street and found the man dead inside.

Shore said the death appeared to be a natural death due to infection and said there were no signs of foul play.

There were no working utilities in the home.

