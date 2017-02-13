Coroner: Man found dead in abandoned Anderson home - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: Man found dead in abandoned Anderson home

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The coroner is investigating after a man’s body was found inside an abandoned home in Anderson Monday morning.

Coroner Greg Shore said police were called to perform a welfare check around 9 a.m. at the home on South Fant Street and found the man dead inside.

Shore said the death appeared to be a natural death due to infection and said there were no signs of foul play.

There were no working utilities in the home.

