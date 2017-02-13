SCDOT begins resurfacing project on I-85 in Anderson Co.

The SC Department of Transportation said drivers in Anderson County will see daytime lane closures on I-85 during a 17-month resurfacing project beginning Monday.

SCDOT engineers said construction crews would be working to patch and then replace the roadway between mile markers and 18 and 34 on both sides of the interstate.

Construction crews will close one lane to traffic during daytime hours while construction crews are present. These closures may be in place during morning and evening commutes.

Dual lane closures will be limited to nighttime hours, engineers said.

Crews will begin by patching existing trouble spots and then will begin resurfacing the asphalt and concrete segments of the interstate.

The road work is expected to be complete by July 30, 2018.

