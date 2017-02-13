Man arrested for beating teen son with belt

Union police arrested a man after officers said he beat his son with a belt.

The arrest warrants state the abuse happened on Feb. 4 at a home on Harold Street.

Michael Roberts, 52, is accused of beating his 14-year-old son across the back with a belt, resulting in redness and welps, per the warrant.

According to police reports, officers began investigating after photos of the abuse began circulating among the victim’s friends.

Reports state the injuries appeared to be more consistent with a "beating" than a "whipping."

Roberts was arrested on Feb. 12 on a charge of child neglect per online jail records.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.