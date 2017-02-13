Kidnapping survivor says suspected serial killer boasted nearly 100 victims

A kidnapping survivor and alleged victim of suspected serial killer Todd Kohlhepp broke silence on her time in captivity in an interview with Dr. Phil McGraw.

The two-part segment titled "The Girl in the Box" airs on Dr. Phil on Monday and Tuesday. Excerpts from the interviews were released on the show's website.

In the videos, Kala Brown describes the events leading up to the death of her boyfriend, Charlie Carver, being taken captive and her eventual rescue. Investigators said Brown was found chained up "like a dog" in a storage container on Todd Kohlhepp's property in November.

PART TWO

More videos released on the second day of the special revealed details about Brown's time in captivity and the psychology of her alleged captor.

"He seemed infatuated," she said. "I don't think he wanted to kill me."

Brown said Kohlhepp explained Stockholm syndrome to her and told her she would eventually fall in love with him and they would be happy together. Fearing for her life, Brown said she eventually played into Kohlhepp's fantasy.

“I had to stay alive in order to be found," she said. "I realized that it was easier if he thought things were going his way so I made him think whatever I had to, to stay alive and to keep him from abusing me.”

On the first night in captivity, Brown said Kohlhepp raped her and left her bound in the dark without saying anything to her when he left. When he returned the next day, she said he brought her some water and a small lantern. He also is accused of taking her back to the two-story garage and feeding her before sexually assaulting her again in the apartment upstairs.

Brown said Kohlhepp raped her twice a day every day while she was in captivity. She said he would become "ill" toward her if she didn't address him as "sir."

She described Kohlhepp's dream of their future together, saying he told her he eventually planned to build a house on the property with a soundproofed room to keep her in. He reportedly told her he would eventually give her free run of the property when he trusted her and promised he would let her go if he became old or sick.

In the interviews, Brown said she lost all track of time inside the container so Kohlhepp eventually brought her a small clock. She said she kept her eyes open for an opportunity to escape or disarm him, but said "he was not reckless at all."

She said he allowed her to bathe every other day, giving her a small container with water, a washcloth and soap.

During their interactions, Brown said Kohlhepp confessed details to her about murdering people - claiming his killings were nearing triple digits.

“He would brag about how many people he’s killed and how good he was at it," Brown said.

Brown said it was bravado to impress and intimidate her, but he was really "a coward." Kohlhepp told her he couldn't kill someone who was looking at him, according to Brown.

She also told Dr. Phil in the interviews that Kohlhepp said he had spent time in prison where he was hired by the government to kill people in other countries.

On Nov. 3, Kala said when she heard noises outside the metal container, she was in disbelief after more than two months as a hostage.

“I knew my family would never stop looking but he was so careful I didn’t see how I could be found so soon," she said. "I figured it would be a lot longer so I was scared that it really wasn’t happening.”

Brown said Kohlhepp told her if she ever heard anyone outside her confines and made noise, he would kill them both. She said she couldn't breathe at first, but when she heard rescuers say they were looking for her, she started screaming and banging on the container.

She described seeing daylight and police uniforms when authorities opened the lock on the container: "It felt like a weight had been lifted."

In the interview, Brown said Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright prayed with her at the scene. Bolt cutters were used to remove the chain around her neck.

She said during her rescue, her mind turned to the body of her slain boyfriend buried on the property.

“They asked me if they could get me anything else and I told them to get Charlie off that property," she said. "Don’t leave without him.”

PART ONE

Brown told Dr. Phil she and Kohlhepp had been friends on Facebook for years but hadn't had any "real communication" until the real estate agent contacted her in 2016 about cleaning houses. In the months before being kidnapped, Brown said she did four or five jobs for Kohlhepp and he always was polite and like a "regular businessman."

On Aug. 31, she said that all changed.

Brown said she went to pick up the keys to the property from Kohlhepp, who lived in Moore, but he was going to go with her this time because he needed to unlock the fence on his private Woodruff property.

In the interview, Brown said Carver had to work on the first date Kohlhepp suggested so she was going to bring another friend to help her, but Kohlhepp insisted it be Charlie. The pair had been in a serious relationship for four to five months and were planning to get married, according to Brown.

“Todd made sure he’d be there that time." she said.

Brown said she didn't notice any red flags as they traveled to the nearly-100-acre Wofford Road property, but in hindsight she believes it to be odd he locked the gate behind them.

“I didn’t know why," she said. "It didn’t seem like a big deal, he told me it was a farm. But now, thinking back, I mean, why did he lock the gate back?”

Brown and Carver reportedly followed Kohlhepp more than half a mile inside the fence to an area where she saw a two-story garage, a gardening shed and a metal storage container.

Brown described receiving hedge clippers and bottled water from Kohlhepp, who reportedly told them he needed help cutting back underbrush on trails on his land. Brown said after receiving the items, she and Carver stood outside the garage holding hands while Kohlhepp went inside to grab something.

She said he was gone no more than five minutes, but when he came back out he was armed.

“He pretty much shot Charlie before he ever made it completely out the door," she said. “He said it was easier to control someone if you took someone they loved.”

In the Dr. Phil interview, Brown described seeing Kohlhepp shoot Carver rapidly three times in the chest. He is then accused of grabbing her in a choke hold and pulling her back inside the garage. She said Kohlhepp appeared completely calm during the incident, which left her in shock.

"[He] told me to come inside or I’d join Charlie," Brown said. “I was numb, I couldn’t think. I still hadn’t comprehended what happened.”

That's when Brown said Kohlhepp cuffed her wrists behind her back, cuffed her ankles, and put a ball gag on her.

"He was prepared," she said.

Brown said Kohlhepp left her restrained in the garage and "time almost stood still." When he returned and led her outside, she said she saw Carver's body wrapped in a blue tarp. She said he shuffled her to the storage container where she was reportedly kept until her rescue months later, on Nov. 3.

She described the container as pitch black, which Kohlhepp reportedly illuminated with a flashlight. On the walls, Brown described seeing shelving covered in food rations.

Brown said she was chained to the back corner of the container by a chain that was approximately three feet long and left in the hot metal structure for hours. She said she lost track of time in the storage container, but she believes Kohlhepp returned later the same day and sexually assaulted her.

(NOTE: It is FOX Carolina's policy not to identify victims of sexual assault unless they come forward.)

“[Kohlhepp] let me know that if I tried to run, he’d kill me. If I tried to hurt him, he’d kill me. If I fought back, he’d kill me," Brown said. "And then he raped me.”

Brown's mother, Bobbie Newsom, also spoke on Dr. Phil, describing the changes she has seen since her daughter was rescued. She said Brown is not the confident, outgoing person she used to be when she participated in pageants and modeling.

"She’s a little more meek," Newsom said. "I don’t see my outgoing girl anymore.”

When Newsom first saw her daughter at the hospital after the rescue, she said, "You could see it in her eyes... She was so sad."

Brown reportedly told Dr. Phil she doesn't believe she was Kohlhepp's first victim. Deputies later said investigators uncovered the bodies of missing couple Johnny and Meagan Coxie on Kohlhepp's rural property. When asked if she thought Kohlhepp was going to kill her too, Brown said she knew Kohlhepp had another plan for her.

“He didn’t want to kill me, he wanted to keep me," Brown said. "That’s why I did what I had to do to survive.”

