Greenville gets new fire station in booming district

A new fire station opened Monday to serve busy areas near Woodruff Road.

Greenville City Fire Department said Verdae Station 1, which is located on Verdae Boulevard near Old Sulphur Springs Road, is ready to respond to emergencies in the area.

Its response area includes Woodruff Road and the CU-ICAR corridor.

The station was unveiled after concerns about Fire Station 5 providing adequate response to the developing region. The struggling station responded to 1,231 calls for service in 2015.

“The new station enables us to provide a high level of service to a growing area of the community, ultimately keeping people safer,” said Fire Chief Steve Kovalcik.

The station will be staffed with 27 firefighters, a fire engine and rescue truck.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.