Deputies: Upstate man wanted for meth distribution arrested after dirt bike chase

The crash happened at 11:41 p.m on SC 101 N at Berry Mill Road at the Oneal Gro. & Hotdog Shoppe.More >
The crash happened at 11:41 p.m on SC 101 N at Berry Mill Road at the Oneal Gro. & Hotdog Shoppe.More >
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >
An illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated fish or seafood is on the rise, but there's a way to prevent it while still enjoying your sushi.More >
An illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated fish or seafood is on the rise, but there's a way to prevent it while still enjoying your sushi.More >
An Upstate high school student was suspended for the rest of the school year for making a school shooting threat that he said was a joke, school officials report.More >
An Upstate high school student was suspended for the rest of the school year for making a school shooting threat that he said was a joke, school officials report.More >
Advocates of legalizing medical marijuana feel lawmakers are one step closer to that goal, after a bill allowing farmers to grow hemp in South Carolina is passed into law. However, law enforcementMore >
Advocates of legalizing medical marijuana feel lawmakers are one step closer to that goal, after a bill allowing farmers to grow hemp in South Carolina is passed into law.More >
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.More >
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.More >
Anderson District 5 said a student is facing possible disciplinary action after a high school was vandalized on Tuesday night.More >
Anderson District 5 said a student is facing possible disciplinary action after a high school was vandalized on Tuesday night.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing multiple charges after an incident early Wednesday morning.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing multiple charges after an incident early Wednesday morning.More >
Anderson dairy farm offers yoga class accompanied by goats. (5/17/17)
Anderson dairy farm offers yoga class accompanied by goats. (5/17/17)
Michelin's headquarters in Greenville hosted five rare Ford vehicles on Wednesday.More >
Michelin's headquarters in Greenville hosted five rare Ford vehicles on Wednesday.More >
Lander University students studying sand sculpture are building large-scale pieces on Pawleys Island.More >
Lander University students studying sand sculpture are building large-scale pieces on Pawleys Island.More >
A group of students from Lakeshore Middle School's Teen Leadership class visited Circuit Court Judge Letitia Verdin's courtroom to get a first-hand look at the judicial system and the potential pitfalls of poor decision making.More >
A group of students from Lakeshore Middle School's Teen Leadership class visited Circuit Court Judge Letitia Verdin's courtroom to get a first-hand look at the judicial system and the potential pitfalls of poor decision making.More >
A vigil was held for Makiya Hawkins at Rock of Ages Baptist Church Tuesday evening.More >
A vigil was held for Makiya Hawkins at Rock of Ages Baptist Church Tuesday evening.More >
A Greenville couple said they bought a box at an auction and inside they found a folder of family photos and documents.More >
A Greenville couple said they bought a box at an auction and inside they found a folder of family photos and documents.More >
Niche.com released the 2017 top public high school ranking based on data from the Department of Education and reviews from parents and students.More >
Niche.com released the 2017 top public high school ranking based on data from the Department of Education and reviews from parents and students.More >
Firefighters said a man was struck by a train and killed on a railroad bridge in Spartanburg Tuesday morning.More >
Firefighters said a man was struck by a train and killed on a railroad bridge in Spartanburg Tuesday morning.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office hosted a wreath-laying ceremony and blood drive at the county Law Enforcement Memorial.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office hosted a wreath-laying ceremony and blood drive at the county Law Enforcement Memorial.More >