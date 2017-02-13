Deputies: Upstate man wanted for meth distribution arrested after dirt bike chase

A Fair Play man was arrested on Monday by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office after a failure to stop for a blue light on an outstanding drug warrant.

Deputies said they initiated a traffic stop when they saw an individual on a green dirt bike traveling at N. David Drive in Fair Play without a tag. However, they said the driver did not pull over.

Deputies said the pursuit ended on Shelor Ferry Road, as the driver attempted to take the bike up a dirt hill into the woods.

The individual, identified by deputies as 46-year-old Lance Thomas Tranah, was charged in a traffic ticket for failure to stop for a blue light. Tranah was also charged with a probation violation and was served two outstanding magistrate’s bench warrants.

Tranah was wanted for distribution of methamphetamine after the tenth Operation Infinity drug sweep, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office stated Tranah was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center, he remains in custody on a combined $50,000 surely bond.

