Report: Obscenity etched into door of Upstate church

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident of vandalism at a church.

Deputies were called to Vanguard Community Church on West Blackstock Road on Sunday. The church pastor said an unknown suspect used a sharp object to carve the word "bitch" in the front door of the house of worship.

According to the incident report, the deputy observed damage consistent with the claims.

The pastor reportedly told deputies he is not aware of anyone who is angry with the church.

A suspect has not yet been identified.

