Inman firefighters receiving recognition after rescuing woman from house fire

According to the Inman Fire Department, the city council will be recognizing two of their firefighters after rescuing a woman on Jan. 10 from a fire at a Littlefield Street residence.

The Fire Department stated after searching the house, they found the woman and pulled her out safely. Firefighters then carried her to Augusta Burn Center, where she spent about a week. They stated the woman is now in good condition.

The firefighters will be recognized Monday at 6:00 p.m. at Inman City Hall.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woman pulled from Inman House Fire

