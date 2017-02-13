Official: 4 transported after Anderson Co. bus crash

Authorities were called to the scene of a school bus crash on Monday in Anderson County.

Dispatchers confirmed the crash occurred on Keys Street near East Roosevelt Drive around 3:15 p.m.

A district official confirmed the bus was transporting students from McLees Elementary School. Two students and a bus assistant were transported to the hospital as a precaution, but the spokesman said he could not confirm if they were injured.

Troopers said the driver of an SUV ran a stop sign and crashed into the bus. The driver of the SUV was transported from the scene.

The collision remains under investigation but troopers confirmed Tuesday the driver of the SUV was charged with disregarding a stop sign.

