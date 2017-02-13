Nice Valentine's Day, Rain back Tonight & Wednesday

Overall, we’ll have a great Valentine’s Day in terms of weather! It’ll just be chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s in the mountains and upper 30s in the Upstate with afternoon highs in the 60s.

Clouds will thicken up a bit in western North Carolina later this afternoon which might result in a brief shower or two up there. It won’t be until later tonight when rain spreads more across the viewing area with an approaching cold front.

That will result in a rainy morning commute Wednesday with perhaps some snow mixing in near the Tennessee border. We should dry out Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s in the mountains and upper 50s in the Upstate.

Thursday will be sunnier but colder with seasonal highs in the 50s before bouncing back into the 60s for Friday and the weekend with just a slight chance at a quick shower on Saturday. Early next week might even bring another brief stint in the 70s in the Upstate as our temperature rollercoaster continues.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.