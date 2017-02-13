Upstate fire department, health system launch lifesaving program for people with cognitive disorders

The Greenville City Fire Department (GCFD) is partnering with Bon Secours St. Francis Health System on an initiative to launch Project Lifesaver in Greenville, according to the City of Greenville.

The City stated the $20,000 donation from Bon Secours St. Francis will provide the GCFD, the Greenville Police Department (GPD) and caregivers, equipment and training to quickly locate and rescue individuals with cognitive disorders, including those with Alzheimer’s disease, Autism and Down syndrome.

“The program will be instrumental in keeping the most vulnerable members of the community safe.” Will Broscious, GCFD’s Community Risk Reduction and Education Coordinator, said.

Participants will receive a Project Lifesaver kit, which comes with a small transmitter and battery that can be attached to a person with a bracelet or anklet. The device emits a unique signal 24 hours a day. If a participant gets lost, caregivers can call 911 and provide a unique frequency number that is sent to a team of trained emergency responders.

Broscious stated the average recovery time for a person using the Project Lifesaver system is 30 minutes, which is 95% faster than standard operations.

“We at Bon Secours St. Francis Health System understand that ministry is done best in collaboration with other organizations to meet the needs of the Greenville community.” Alex Garvey, the Senior President of Mission at Bon Secours St. Francis, said.

The Bon Secours St. Francis' donation will allow GCFD to purchase 30 transmitters and four tracking devices. It will also help pay for the City’s one-time membership fee for the program, personnel training for GCFD and GPD and instruction for families and caregivers on the maintenance of the wearable locating technology.

Eligible participants will receive the device and one year’s worth of batteries at no charge.

