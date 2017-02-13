SC Football Hall of Fame announces 2017 inductees, date of ceremony

The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) announced the Class of 2017 on Monday and the date for the 5th anniversary enshrinement ceremony.

The five inductees into the SCFHOF include Felix Anthony “Doc” Blanchard, the legacy inductee, Charles “Charlie” Brown, Fisher DeBerry, Lorenzo Levon Kirkland, and Dick Sheridan.

The legacy inductee award is a first-time award. It honors those who have come from an earlier era, but according to the press release, have laid the foundation for great football in the state of South Carolina.

Here is some background information about the five inductees, according to the press release:

“Doc Blanchard was born in McColl, S.C. He played college football at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and at Army West Point, where he won the Heisman Trophy Award, the Maxwell Award and was the first football player to ever win the James E. Sullivan Award, all in 1945, when he was featured on the cover of Time Magazine. He is the first and only South Carolina-born football player to have won the Heisman (George Rogers, Class of 2013, 1980 Heisman born in Georgia). Blanchard is so significant that The U.S. Army awards a high school player participating in the U.S. Army All American Bowl its highest honor “The Doc Blanchard Award.” This award keeps his success, legacy, and life alive. Blanchard played himself in the 1947 movie The Spirit of West Point, served 25 years in the United States Air Force, where he retired with the rank of Colonel, and is a member of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame (1961) and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame (1994).

Charlie Brown was born in Charleston, S.C. and played for James Island High School. He played college football at South Carolina State University and was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 1981 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he helped the Redskins win Super Bowl XVII. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1982 and 1983. He played six seasons in the NFL for the Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons. He had 220 receptions for 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns during his NFL career. He served as head coach for the Savannah High Blue Jackets and Kingstree Senior High School. He also served as an assistant coach for two College All-Star Bowl Games and the Medal of Honor Bowl National Team. In 1989, he received his certification as an educator. His goal was to give back, help kids stay on the right track, and reach their dreams. He has held multiple free football camps for the underprivileged youth. The camps are sponsored by the Brown-McCrone Foundation, and our coached by Brown, local coaches, and former and current NFL players. He plans on expanding the camps to other communities outside of the lowcountry in the future. He is a member of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame (2004).

Fisher DeBerry was born in Cheraw, S.C. He played college football and baseball at Wofford College. He is most known for being the head coach of the Air Force Academy football team for 23 years and leading the team to 12 bowl games. He won the Western Athletics Conference Coach of the Year three times and was honored with the Paul Dodd National Coach of the Year Award in 1985. In 1996, he served as president of the American Football Coaches Association and has served as chairman of the ethics committee. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011, his first year of eligibility. Also, he is a member of the Independence Bowl Hall of Fame, Colorado Sports Hall of Fame, and the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame (2002). He currently helps assists single parent families with the Fisher DeBerry Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization helping pay to send children to sport camps and other activities.

Levon Kirkland was born in Lamar, S.C. He earned All-American honors as a college football player for Clemson University and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1992 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl twice, and was named as a All-Pro twice and to the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade Team. Over an 11-year career he accumulated 1,029 tackles and recorded 6 seasons of over 100 total tackles. He played in 176 games, starting 155. This does not include the 13 playoff games he played. In 1996, he was named to Clemson’s All-Centennial team. He was inducted into the Clemson University Hall of Fame in 2001 and the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008. He was an educational speaker for the National Collegiate Scouting Association teaching student-athletes nationwide on the college recruiting process. He has coached at all three levels and currently is completing a 2 year coaching internship as outside linebackers coach for the Arizona Cardinals. He earned the internship for winning the Bill Bidwell Coaching Fellowship.

Dick Sheridan was born in Augusta, G.A. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1964. He has coached football at the high school and collegiate levels. He served as head coach at Furman University from 1978 to 1985 and was the athletic director also in those last three years. He won 6 Southern Conference championships while at Furman and was named the AFCA Division I-AA Coach of the year in 1985. From 1986-1992, he was head coach at North Carolina State University and led the team to six bowl games. He won the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award and ACC Coach of the Year in 1986. Last November he was honored for the 30th anniversary of his winning the Boddy Dodd Coach of the Year Award at an NC State football game.”