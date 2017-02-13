Business owners welcome new development along Laurens Road

When several businesses on Laurens Road moved to Woodruff and Haywood Roads, the Greenville property sale signs went up and an Upstate restaurant owner stepped in.



"We looked downtown and it was very expensive and sort of saturated," Josh Farrell said. "We kept coming back to the Laurens Road area."

Farrell is the co-owner of Kitchen Sync, a neighborhood-style restaurant located on Laurens Road. He said he hopes the new developments on Laurens Road, also known as the Motor Mile, will drive new customers to the restaurant.

"The more the merrier – even more restaurants, you know, maybe it will become a restaurant row," Farrell said.

So, although some businesses closed or left the area others are moving in and it is causing quite an interest from various business partners, according to Greenville's Economic Development Department Marketing Analyst Kevin Howard.

"We're just very excited to not only have great development going on downtown, but really seeing an uptick in development and re-development along our commercial corridors," Howard said.

The rise in interest has been going on for about 6 to 12 months, Howard said.

"I think one of the things may be driving it has been the proposed Swamp Rabbit Trail and that extension," Howard said.

There are plans for the Swamp Rabbit Trail to connect near Woodruff and Laurens Roads which will lead to downtown. There are also plans for mixed-use space near Pleasantburg Drive where the old Department of Motor Vehicles sat off Laurens Road.

"Also, some rehabilitation and renovation single-family houses through there too," Howard said.

And as part of the Verdae Development Project, there are a couple of empty lots near Laurens and Henderson Roads where a Best Buy and Sam's Wholesale once stood.

"They have an application in currently to setup and divide that property into nine parcels," Howard said.

So, more traffic on Laurens Road could cook up more business for Farrell.

A Planning Commission Hearing at Greenville City Hall is scheduled for Thursday, February 16, at 4 p.m.

