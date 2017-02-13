Reported Greenville Co. stabbing may have been accidental, offic - FOX Carolina 21

Reported Greenville Co. stabbing may have been accidental, officials say

Posted: Updated:
TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a reported stabbing on Monday.

Dispatchers said the stabbing was reported on School Street near Travelers Rest before 6:25 p.m.

Officials say EMS to the scene was canceled. They say the stabbing may have been accidental.

Stay with FOX Carolina for any updates.

