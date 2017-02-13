Dispatch: Fight leads to evacuation at Upstate charter school - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Fight leads to evacuation at Upstate charter school

Posted: Updated:
Legacy Charter School (Feb 13, 2017 FOX Carolina) Legacy Charter School (Feb 13, 2017 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A fight inside of an Upstate charter school led to an evacuation on Monday, dispatchers confirm.

The incident unfolded at Legacy Charter School located on Woodside Avenue in Greenville, according to dispatch. Approximately 50-60 people were cleared from the school.

Deputies were called to the scene but are no longer responding, dispatch said.

At this time no other details are being released.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.