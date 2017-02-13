Dispatch: Fight leads to evacuation at Upstate charter school

A fight inside of an Upstate charter school led to an evacuation on Monday, dispatchers confirm.

The incident unfolded at Legacy Charter School located on Woodside Avenue in Greenville, according to dispatch. Approximately 50-60 people were cleared from the school.

Deputies were called to the scene but are no longer responding, dispatch said.

At this time no other details are being released.

