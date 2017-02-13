Upstate middle school raises money for former student paralyzed after falling 35 feet off balcony

A middle school family in Spartanburg County is raising money to help one of their own recover from a spinal cord injury.

A former McCracken Middle School student, who's now a college sophomore at Wofford college, suffered a major fall last November. Mackenzie Johnson fell 35 feet from a balcony in the Tennessee mountains and he is now paralyzed from his waist down.

Now, Johnson's McCracken Middle School family is raising money for what's called Beyond Therapy at the Shepard Brain and Spine Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta. Neither the therapy nor the housing and food are covered by insurance. That's why the McCracken Middle School family and community are rallying behind the family to help make this unique therapy happen.

Johnson's mother, Jeannee Johnson, known as Miss AJ at the school, is the school's assistant principal. She said they're hoping her son will walk again, but they are celebrating each of his improvements along the way.

"Its basically, lets make you the best you in this chair, and anything you get on top of that is the cherry on top. Its great, but we want you to be the best you," she said.

McCracken is sponsoring a spaghetti dinner and silent auction on Tuesday, Feb 21 to help pay for therapy expenses. Donations have been coming in for months now and you can still donate items in person or online. Bidding continues for items until the silent auction.

Johnson's mother said the community generosity helps her son heal and helps them be able to provide him with the needed therapy. It will cost the family thousands of dollars for at least six weeks. Therapy alone is about $5,000 for a month and there's the added living expense in Atlanta.

The principal of McCracken said when one of the school's family is hurting, they all hurt and join together to help. They've been planning the February fundraiser since the accident happened last year.

"Why not do it? Why not care about the people you work with?" Margaret Peach asked. " I can tell you this school is my family, my Spartanburg family and I'd do this for anybody in this building."

McCracken school leaders say they hope the fundraiser will lessen the financial burden and allow them to focus on their son's progress.

"My employer, all the way down to the students who have reached out, and its just been heartwarming and a source of strength and comfort for me," said Miss AJ.

To help with funding, visit the Mackenzie Johnson Charity auction website. The auction opens the evening of the 21st after the preview party. Bidders will want to register early and take a look at the wide array of items up for auction.

Click h ere for more information on the preview party/spaghetti supper on the 21st. Tickets may be purchased at the door for the preview party, however, pre-sale tickets must be purchased for dinner to be included. Tickets can be purchased here.

